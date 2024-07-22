Star of Destiny Awards Date Change! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

Star of Destiny Awards now on November 16 at 1pm at the Dystopian Brewing Company!

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our annual fundraising event, the Star of Destiny Awards! This year’s event will feature keynote speakers WA State Chief Historian John C. Hughes and Tacoma Historian Ed Echtle. Hughes and Echtle will speak on their recent publications about the historic Boldt Decision.

Following our speakers, awards will be presented to exemplary individuals and organizations who have made significant impacts on local history work.

During the event there will be opportunities to purchase the speaker’s signed books. Additionally, there will be a silent auction/raffle.

Doors open at 1:00pm. Refreshments will be provided, and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar. This event is 21 and over only.

All proceeds from this event go towards supporting Tacoma Historical Society’s mission to present, promote and preserve Tacoma’s history by connecting generations to the stories of our city’s past.

General Admission: $35 (Admission only)

History Supporter: $50 (Includes THS sticker & bookmark with admission)

History Buff: $100 (Includes THS sticker, bookmark, and full set of THS’s 21 Tales Series [5 Books] with admission)

True Historian: $250 (Includes THS sticker, bookmark, full set of THS’s 21 Tales Series [5 books] and hardbound set of Hunt’s History of Tacoma [3 volumes + Index] with admission.)

Tickets on Sale: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200456785

For questions, please email director@tacomahistory.org or call the museum at (253) 307-2238. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the museum, Wed-Sat, 11am-3pm.