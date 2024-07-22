Sheriff’s App – The Suburban Times

We are excited to announce the release of our department’s new, custom smartphone application. The app will serve as an innovative way for us to connect with residents, businesses, and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, which specializes in mobile app development for law enforcement agencies across the country. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:

Ride Along Videos

Hiring Info

Inmate Roster

Sex Offender Search

Concealed Carry Info

Animal Control Services

The app also streamlines processes such as submitting a Crime Stoppers tip, reporting a crime, and requesting a copy of a police report. We can also use the app to send important push notifications, such as severe weather warnings, traffic alerts, and updates on police activity. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department app is now available for free download in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Pierce County Sheriff WA.”

IT’S IN THE APP!

