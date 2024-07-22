Christopher Gorycki Named Interim Head of School at Charles Wright Academy – The Suburban Times

After a national search, veteran independent school leader Christopher A. Gorycki was chosen by the Charles Wright Academy Board of Trustees to serve as a two-year Interim Head of School beginning Friday, August 2, 2024. “We are excited to welcome Chris to the Charles Wright Academy community. He brings vast experience from his work in helping other independent schools navigate change and set the stage for a long-term head of school’s success in 2026,” shared CWA Board Chair Adam Blakney.

Read more about Chris in our expanded announcement at www.charleswright.org/interim-head-of-school-announcement.

Chris Gorycki’s tenure as Interim Head of School at CWA will conclude on June 30, 2026.