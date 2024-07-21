Try your hand at 1850s crafts during happy hour events at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum – The Suburban Times

Back by popular demand, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is opening its doors after hours for its 21+ event series, Homespun Happy Hour. Tickets are available now for two evenings only, July 25 and August 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Participants will travel back in time to 1855 as the Fort’s historical interpreters and skilled trade guilds guide them through traditional crafts like tin smithing, candle making, embroidery and more. The museum’s ten buildings will also be open for a self-guided tour through the Factor’s House, blacksmith forge, laundry and kitchen.

A cash bar featuring local beverages will be open for the duration of the evening hosted by the Fort Nisqually Foundation in partnership with Puget Sound Cider Company and Sigillo Cellars. Live music will be provided by the Fort’s music guild.

Homespun Happy Hour is the only event of its kind making it a perfect outing for friends, family or date night. Tickets are $28 in advance or $34 at the door. Purchase them online at FortNisqually.org or by calling (253) 404-3970.

About Fort Nisqually Living History Museum:

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is a restoration of the Hudson’s Bay Company outpost and headquarters of the Puget Sound Agricultural Company. Visitors travel back in time and experience life in Washington Territory during the 1850s. Ten buildings are open to the public, including the Granary and the Factors House, both National Historic Landmarks, and a Visitor Center with Museum Store.