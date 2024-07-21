 2024 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2024 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series

· · Leave a Comment ·

Pioneer Park, 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. Concerts run from 6:30-8:00 pm, are free and open to the public.

  • July 24 – Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis)
  • July 31 – Michael Powers & Acoustics Minds
  • August 7 – Incendio (Modern World Guitar)
  • August 14 – Kalimba (Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire)
  • August 21 – Darren Motamedy (Smooth Jazz)
  • August 28 Wally & The Beaves (Oldies from the 50s, 60s, 70s & more)

Alternate weather site: Steilacoom Community Center, 2301Worthington St Steilacoom.

No Marijuana or alcoholic beverages are permitted in any Town of Steilacoom Parks.

For more information call (253) 581-1076  

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.