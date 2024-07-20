Pierce Transit Temporarily Relocating Lakewood Transit Center – The Suburban Times

Due to a repaving project in the area, the Lakewood Transit Center will be temporarily relocated on Monday, July 22. Here are the details:

The Lakewood Transit Center will be relocated to a space behind the Lakewood Towne Center Barnes and Noble, in the southeast corner of the Towne Center complex [shown in yellow shaded area on map below].

Pierce Transit customers that use the Lakewood Transit Center should board at the temporary location behind Barnes and Noble on Monday, July 22.

This temporary change will include Pierce Transit Routes 2, 3, 4, 48, 202, 206, 212 and 214, and the JBLM Runner.

The Lakewood Transit Center will reopen in its permanent location with the start of service on Tuesday, July 23.

For help planning a trip, visit Pierce Transit’s Trip Planner at PierceTransit.org or call the agency’s Customer Service Call 253.581.8000 option 2, then option 2 again, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.