Pierce Transit Temporarily Relocating Lakewood Transit Center – The Suburban Times

Due to a repaving project in the area, the Lakewood Transit Center will be temporarily relocated on Monday, July 22. Here are the details:
- The Lakewood Transit Center will be relocated to a space behind the Lakewood Towne Center Barnes and Noble, in the southeast corner of the Towne Center complex [shown in yellow shaded area on map below].
- Pierce Transit customers that use the Lakewood Transit Center should board at the temporary location behind Barnes and Noble on Monday, July 22.
- This temporary change will include Pierce Transit Routes 2, 3, 4, 48, 202, 206, 212 and 214, and the JBLM Runner.
- The Lakewood Transit Center will reopen in its permanent location with the start of service on Tuesday, July 23.
For help planning a trip, visit Pierce Transit’s Trip Planner at PierceTransit.org or call the agency’s Customer Service Call 253.581.8000 option 2, then option 2 again, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Leave a Reply