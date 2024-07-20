 Pierce Transit Temporarily Relocating Lakewood Transit Center – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Temporarily Relocating Lakewood Transit Center

Due to a repaving project in the area, the Lakewood Transit Center will be temporarily relocated on Monday, July 22. Here are the details:

  • The Lakewood Transit Center will be relocated to a space behind the Lakewood Towne Center Barnes and Noble, in the southeast corner of the Towne Center complex [shown in yellow shaded area on map below].
  • Pierce Transit customers that use the Lakewood Transit Center should board at the temporary location behind Barnes and Noble on Monday, July 22.
  • This temporary change will include Pierce Transit Routes 2, 3, 4, 48, 202, 206, 212 and 214, and the JBLM Runner.
  • The Lakewood Transit Center will reopen in its permanent location with the start of service on Tuesday, July 23.

For help planning a trip, visit Pierce Transit’s Trip Planner at PierceTransit.org or call the agency’s Customer Service Call 253.581.8000 option 2, then option 2 again, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

