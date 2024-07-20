MultiCare creates Capital Foundation – The Suburban Times

MultiCare’s Capital Foundation Board.

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System is pleased to announce the formation of the MultiCare Capital Foundation. This new foundation will support MultiCare Capital Medical Center and MultiCare services in and around Thurston County.

“MultiCare Capital Medical Center has been blessed with an outpouring of support from the community,” said Will Callicoat, Capital Medical Center president. “Now, with the formation of the Capital Foundation, we can look to grow our community support and bring more services to our patients in the region.”

The MultiCare Capital Foundation board is made up of 20 members, with Valerie Fluetsch, of Valerie Fluetsch Event Planning Specialists, LLC, serving as the first board chair.

The Foundation has secured nearly $800,000 to date in support of women’s health. They have assisted in supporting dozens of patients with the Helping Hands fund to ensure patients have access to clothing, shelter, medications and equipment that help them safely transition from the hospital back to their daily lives.

“I’m so grateful to work alongside our Foundation board members, as they embrace the vision for Capital Medical Center in our community to ensure that everyone has access to high-quality health care,” said Cecelia Loveless, MultiCare Capital Foundation executive director. “Their commitment serves as a reflection to other philanthropic leaders and has created an energy that Capital Medical Center can boldly move forward.”

In the coming year, the Foundation will focus on growing trust and friends throughout the community by sharing patient and provider stories and hosting several stewardship events.

About MultiCare Foundations

MultiCare Foundations is a group of local, community-based 501(c)3 organizations that help children, families and individuals access quality health care close to home, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donations to the Foundations help MultiCare expand access to care so that children, youth and adults can receive the medical support they need through every stage of life.

Programs and services that are supported by MultiCare Foundations include behavioral health, cardiac care, oncology and more. Find opportunities to give or get involved at give.multicare.org.