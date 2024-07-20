Kilmer Announces More than $20 Million for Transit Projects in Pierce, Clallam, and Grays Harbor Counties – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

TACOMA, WA – Today (July 17, 2024), U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded more than $20 million in federal funding through the Fiscal Year 2024 Buses and Bus Facilities program to support transit projects in Pierce, Clallam, and Grays Harbor Counties. This funding includes more than $6.2 million for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and more than $14.7 million for the Pierce County Public Transportation Benefit Area Corporation (Pierce Transit).

Made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this historic investment in transit is a part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda and will help transit agencies replace aging buses, reduce air pollution, provide good-paying jobs, and improve the reliability of transit systems. This federal funding will support the resiliency of future transit operations for local communities in Pierce County, Clallam County, and Grays Harbor County.

“Seeing the federal government support our local transit systems has long been a focus for me – and for folks across our region,” said Rep. Kilmer. “This announcement is fantastic news because it means we can see forward motion on crucial investments, including the purchase of new electric buses in Pierce County, the replacement of buses in Clallam County, and the renovation of the existing maintenance and operations facility in Grays Harbor County. These projects will enhance overall service quality and reliability in our rural communities, ensuring the resilience of future transit operations across the region. It’s also about expanding access to tens of thousands of our neighbors, connecting them to jobs and critical services. And since these are federal funds, the costs of these improvements won’t be solely borne by local taxpayers. So, this is a great win!”

“Washington state transit agencies work hard every day to help the people who use their services get to all the places they need to be,” said Washington State Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar. “By updating facilities and vehicles that make 1.5 million trips available to 240,000 people each year in our state, these grants support them in their important work connecting communities and reducing emissions from transportation.”

“Today, 117 communities, including Pierce County, Clallam County and Grays Habor County, are receiving the good news that their transit buses are being modernized and their commutes improved through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Biden-Harris Administration is helping agencies across 47 states replace old buses running on dirty, expensive fuels by delivering modern and zero-emission buses, manufactured by American workers, that will connect more people to where they need to go.”

The investment of more than $14.7 million for Pierce Transit will support the purchase of new battery electric buses and the installation of new charging equipment to support Pierce Transit’s electric fleet. This expansion of Pierce Transit’s zero-emission fleet will improve the overall efficiency of bus service in Pierce County. Rep. Kilmer and other members of the Washington State delegation wrote to Secretary Buttigieg in April of this year to express support for Pierce Transit’s grant application.

“Pierce Transit is honored to receive this $14.8 million FTA Buses and Bus Facilities grant for the purchase of four new battery electric buses and installation of charging infrastructure,” said Pierce Transit CEO Mike Griffus. “Our Congressional Delegation was instrumental in helping us secure this award, and they continue to champion environmental and public health improvements in our service area. The covered-gantry-style chargers funded by this grant are the first of their kind for our agency, and they offer efficient charging and safe handling benefits for personnel in inclement weather. Fleet expansion and the additional charging capacity on our base means more reliable service to our community and brings us several steps closer to our goal of transitioning 20% of the fixed route bus fleet to zero emissions vehicles by 2030.”

WSDOT received more than $3.6 million for the Clallam Transit Buses and Para-Transit Vehicle Replacement project. This funding will support the replacement of heavy-duty buses that have surpassed their useful life with new vehicles, including several for Clallam Transit’s para-transit fleet, that will be more efficient and reliable.

“We are grateful for the support of Representative Derek Kilmer and his staff which has resulted in Clallam Transit to be awarded more than 3.6 million in federal funding for the replacement of fixed route and paratransit buses! This funding will enable Clallam Transit to continue providing reliable service to the citizens and visitors of Clallam County with newer, cleaner, and more efficient public transit vehicles,” said Clallam Transit System General Manager Jim Fetzer.

“With the implementation of a zero-fare pilot project and newer routes like the Hurricane Ridge Shuttle, ridership at Clallam Transit is booming. This $3.6 million, coming to Clallam Transit from the Federal Transit Administration’s Bus and Bus Facilities Grant Program, is exactly what is needed to build a modern fleet that is able to support these remarkable gains and to help the agency continue to improve its rider experience while at the same time reducing our region’s transportation-related climate impact,” said Clallam County Commissioner Mark Ozias.

“I’m thrilled for Clallam Transit to be receiving these grants to help keep and put safe and reliable and more efficient vehicles on the road. My sincere thanks to Congressman Kilmer and his staff for the ongoing and incredible support of our community. Clallam Transit is doing so much to serve our community’s transit needs and this funding will help ensure their ability to continue their great work,” said Mayor Kate Dexter, City of Port Angeles.

Additionally, WSDOT also received more than $2.6 million for the Grays Harbor Transit Authority Hoquiam Maintenance and Operation Facility Rehabilitation project. This investment will support the renovation of an aging maintenance and operations facility in Hoquiam, including the upgrading of parking areas, the installation of new surfacing, and the enhancement of the existing roof.

“Grays Harbor Transit Authority is thrilled and deeply grateful to the FTA for this funding opportunity and to Representative Kilmer for his unwavering commitment to transit. Efficient and reliable transit services begin at the core, which is why renovating our yard, roof, and building envelope is so important to us. This renovation supports the vehicles and staff that, in turn, support our community through exceptional transit services,” said Grays Harbor Transit Authority General Manager Ken Mehin.

“Grays Harbor Transit is so very appreciative of the work Congressman Kilmer has done to support Washington’s District 6! These funds will go a long way in assisting our local transit authority with necessary and much needed improvements at our Hoquiam facility. As a county commissioner and chair of the Grays Harbor Transit board of directors, I extend my thanks to Derek for listening to our local needs hear in Washington State and working for all of us in the ‘other Washington’,” said Grays Harbor County Commissioner Vickie Raines.

“I am thrilled that the Federal Transit Administration has awarded Grays Harbor Transit with a nationally competitive grant to renovate the Maintenance and Operations Facility, which was constructed in Hoquiam 47 years ago. Grays Harbor Transit contributes positively to our local economy while providing a safe and environmentally conscious transportation option for the public. Ensuring that transit agencies have the capital assets they need supports many of Washington State’s transportation system policy goals: mobility, economic vitality, stewardship, environment, and safety,” said Hoquiam City Administrator Brian Shay.

The FTA’s Buses and Bus Facilities program provides federal funding for transit agencies to buy and rehabilitate buses and vans and build and modernize bus facilities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides nearly $2 billion through FY 2026 for the program. In this round of funding, approximately $390 million for grants was available through this program.

Learn more about the FTA’s Buses and Bus Facilities program on the FTA’s website here.