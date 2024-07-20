 Demo day help needed – The Suburban Times

Demo day help needed

Habitat for Humanity announcement.

Tacoma Habitat is currently renovating former single-family rental homes into permanently affordable homeownership properties, and we need your help!

Live out your HGTV demo dreams with us, with opportunities available one Saturday a month. Volunteer tasks may include demolition/deconstruction, drywall repair, cabinet installation, flooring installation, interior trim, painting, cleaning, and/or landscaping.

If you are a new volunteer, please join a New Volunteer Orientation prior to coming out. If you are an existing volunteer, look for Home Renovation opportunities in Volunteer Hub and sign up to join us!

