Sound Transit to hold public hearing for 2024-2029 Transit Development Plan – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit will hold a public hearing on its 2024-2029 Transit Development Plan, now available online, at Union Station, 401 South Jackson St. in Seattle, and virtually, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 1.

The Transit Development Plan provides updated information to the Washington State Department of Transportation on various elements of public transit service delivered by Sound Transit. It contains details on the agency’s goals (and how they align with state and local long-range priorities), performance measures and targets, planned capital improvements and operating changes for the next six years, and a multiyear financial plan overview.

As a public transit agency in the state of Washington, Sound Transit is required annually to prepare a six-year Transit Development Plan.

To comment at the public hearing, advance sign-up is required. If you wish to comment in person, you must sign up ahead of time on a sheet outside of the Boardroom. If you wish to listen or comment virtually, details will be published on the hearing’s event page.

The sign-up window will be open from 8 a.m. on the day of the hearing until five minutes before the hearing’s scheduled start time. Sign-up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.

ADA statement

For information in alternative formats, call 800-889-6368 / TTY: 711 (do not use TTY Relay) or email main@soundtransit.org. Please direct requests for an accommodation to participate in a public meeting to organizers of the meeting.

Accessibility requests

For more information about accessibility accommodations like interpretation, translation, and more, and to learn about submitting a request for accommodations, please visit the Board of Directors’ meetings accessibility and accommodations requests page.