Kilmer Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Help Ensure Tsunami Alerts Reach Those at Risk – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

Tacoma, WA – Today (July 17, 2024), U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) introduced new legislation that would implement recommendations from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) that aim to help improve the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) ability to send tsunami alerts to the public.

Following a review of how NOAA sends tsunami alerts to the public, the GAO has recommended that NOAA (1) assess NOAA Weather Radio’s coverage of populated areas at risk of tsunamis and (2) collaborate with FCC and FEMA to determine how to use the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) to deliver tsunami alerts to the Emergency Alert System. NOAA concurred with GAO’s recommendations. The bipartisan legislation, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Darrell Issa (CA-48), acts on these recommendations and directs NOAA to evaluate and enhance their tsunami alert systems.

“Tsunamis threaten to flood communities, crush local economies, and put public safety at risk. The federal government has a responsibility to look at steps to help keep folks safe. That’s why I’m proud to introduce bipartisan legislation to help improve the ability to send tsunami alerts to the public,” said Rep. Kilmer. “This bill will empower coastal communities and Tribes to implement critical safety plans in the event of a tsunami and evacuate when a tsunami hits our shores. I’m hopeful that this legislation will pave the way toward a sustainable future for those who live in tsunami inundation zones and ensure that residents have adequate warning before disaster strikes. I’ll keep working to get this bill across the finish line.”

“When Tsunamis hit, we need the most effective and resilient alert system possible. I’m joining my colleague Rep. Kilmer in this important effort to enhance our capabilities and protect communities in harm’s way when these disasters occur,” said Rep. Issa.

“This is an important step to ensure that our most vulnerable populations on the Olympic Peninsula are able to receive critical information in the event of a tsunami,” said Robert Ezelle, Director of the Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division. “Many areas along the Washington Coastline have limited cell coverage, making emergency notifications challenging during a disaster.”

“Ensuring an effective warning system is fundamental for the safety and well-being of residents in our coastal communities,” said Jon Martin, Interim CEO of Greater Grays Harbor Inc., the Regional Chamber of Grays Harbor. “We fully support Representative Kilmer’s bipartisan legislation, which aims to enhance NOAA’s tsunami alert capabilities. This initiative will significantly improve our ability to respond swiftly and efficiently to potential threats, thereby safeguarding lives and property in our region.”

“The Hoh Tribe thanks Representative Kilmer for his tireless efforts to protect our community from natural disasters. The Hoh Reservation is located along the Pacific Ocean and hemmed in by the mighty Hoh River and the Olympic National Park. We are under constant threat from a tsunami and this legislation is needed to implement improvements to the federal tsunami warning system to give us more time to evacuate to higher ground,” said Hoh Tribe Chair, Darlene Hollum.

The GAO was asked to review NOAA’s tsunami alert system and examine the primary methods NOAA utilizes to send tsunami alerts to the public. Accordingly, GAO reviewed NOAA and other federal documentation and interviewed NOAA, FCC, and FEMA officials. GAO identified challenges NOAA faces and opportunities for improvement by reviewing advisory reports and interviewing a selection of stakeholders including tribal representatives, state and local emergency managers, industry associations, and a consumer group. GAO compared NOAA’s efforts to key collaboration practices and federal internal control standards.

The GAO found that NOAA has taken steps to address some tsunami alerting challenges, but GAO also found opportunities for improvement. According to the GAO, NOAA could improve its tsunami alerting by taking the following actions:

• Assessing the extent of NOAA Weather Radio’s coverage of populated areas at risk of tsunamis. NOAA Weather Radio is a critical tool to broadcast tsunami alerts, especially in tribal, remote, and rural areas, yet NOAA lacks assurance that tsunami alerts are reaching these areas. Assessing the extent of NOAA Weather Radio coverage would help NOAA and others understand whether at-risk communities have access to a key alerting method.

• Enhancing collaborative efforts with FCC and FEMA to determine how to use IPAWS to deliver tsunami alerts to the Emergency Alert System. Using IPAWS in this way would have many benefits, such as allowing tsunami alerts to be sent in multiple languages and to include additional information such as maps and video.