Brew Five Three 2024 Live Performances – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA — Come for the brews and stay for the live entertainment.

Brew Five Three, Tacoma’s outdoor beer and music festival, is thrilled to announce the live performers taking the stage on Saturday, August 10 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Chambers Creek Regional Park. Three musical performances and a special live recording of a beer lovers podcast. See below for more information on each performer.

The Pazific

The sounds of West Coast Latin Soul music come to you from an eight-piece band led by Seattle-based duo Alex and Jefferson Rose. Their music is inspired by Alex’s Mexican heritage and California upbringing, as well as Jefferson’s time living and making music in Latin America and Spain. Their tropical sounds will transport you to a place of joy and get you up and dancing.

PLU Steel Band

Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) Steel Band will also be in attendance. The PLU Steel Band is composed of alumni, current students, and members of the PLU community. The group performs transition styles such as Soca, Calypso, and Caribbean Folk Music and is focused on introducing others to the beauty of steel drums.

Walker Sherman

A leader in the Tacoma music scene, Walker Sherman has served as a mentor, advocate for artists, and producer for the past 10 years. Walker’s Southern roots steeped in Blues, Southern Rock, Folk, Jazz, and Grunge deeply impacted the development of his unique musical style. Walker’s sound has been compared to Chris Stapleton, Jack White, and Tom Petty.

“For Brew Five Three, I have prepared a special acoustic set with energy and reflection in equal measure,” Sherman says. “You can dance or listen closely to honest songwriting and earnest vocals, inviting you to reflect on the beauty and the absurdity of our travels– a perfect blend of soul and Tacoma grit.”

Grit and Grain Podcast

Finally, a Grit and Grain Podcast episode will be recorded at the event. This podcast explores and celebrates the craft beer industry, community, and history of Tacoma, WA, and the surrounding Pacific Northwest region. Meet host Bethany Carlsen, professional brewer and co-owner of The Funk Busters, Matt McLaren, an Advanced Cicerone and a Sales and Brand Manager at Orcas Distributing, and Ron Swarner, co-owner of Peaks & Pints. Listeners can catch a new episode of Grit and Grain Podcast every Friday.

New Breweries Announced

More than 30 Northwest Breweries are participating in Brew Five Three 2024. Announcing two new breweries to the festival, just confirmed: Fast Fashion, a hop-focused Seattle brewery, and Matchless Brewing, the Tumwater brewery with a wide range of beers.

At Brew Five Three there’s a brew for every taste. “We’re bringing our Summer seasonal Cucumber Jalapeno,” says Lesley Zehner from Incline Cider, “We think it will pleasantly surprise a lot of folks.”

Logistics

Tickets for Brew Five Three are on sale now. Tickets are $55 from July 15 – August 9, and tickets onsite cost $60. Discounted tickets are available for active military, veterans ($48). Please call the Box Office at 253.346.1721 to purchase a military ticket. Designated driver tickets are $10. A valid ID is required for entry.

Full admission tickets include a limited-edition tasting glass and eight tasting tokens. Each token can be exchanged for a four-ounce pour. Guests can purchase eight additional tasting tokens in advance for $10; additional day-of tokens are $2 each.

Parking is free. We recommend utilizing transportation services like carpooling, rideshare, and especially designated drivers. Guests are encouraged to bring an empty, non-glass, refillable water bottle. Free drinking water will be provided.

For more information, visit Brew Five Three website. Keep an eye on the Tacoma Arts Live Facebook and Instagram pages for event info and updates.