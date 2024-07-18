 Puyallup Wayfinding Survey – The Suburban Times

Puyallup Wayfinding Survey

The City of Puyallup is creating a plan to introduce new wayfinding signage into downtown Puyallup. The Plan aims to create an intentional wayfinding system to help visitors and residents navigate downtown successfully. The City has created design concepts for the signs and wants your feedback. Please take our survey on the design concepts here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/77K6M9S

