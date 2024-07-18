It Seemed Like a Great Idea . . . – The Suburban Times

it seemed like a good idea installing a water valve just inches from the surface Oh, I like this. I can change hoses almost instantly.

Years and years ago it seemed like a good idea installing a water valve just inches from the surface of our wrap around deck. Our teenage son did the installation. We have a number of hose connections for Peg’s flower gardens. As the years have passed, I no longer want to get down on my hands and knees to turn the valves off to reconnect and keep the freezing cold from damaging the connections and breaking the pipes.

Last winter we had an issue that called for some changes, which we are just going through currently. My wife and our experienced daughter are now making the changes. When I saw the single pipe standing tall at the corner of our wrap around deck I thought to my self, “Oh, I like this. I can change hoses almost instantly without being on my hands and knees.” The news even got better. I can shut the water off from inside the house.

The tiny rubber-like water tubes run from room to room To turn off the water on the deck I only have to reach up . . . and pull the lever down . . .

Our daughter, Andi, and our two sons, Del and Patrick, have been working on updates and changes to make life easier for Peggy and me. We all agreed the need for the renovation of a minor poop explosion which caused extensive water damage in three rooms and the hallway, plus. Updates involved two bedrooms, the bathroom, the utility/laundry room and my workshop and sling room. The plumbing changes were in the hands of Richie Ross and his two six foot seven sons. That seemed right-on since Peggy and I have a six-foot-seven grandson. It was good-bye to old iron pipes and hello plastic/rubber tubing.

I will no longer have to wrap old wool socks around the water pipes to keep them from freezing and breaking. The tiny rubber-like water tubes run from room to room. To turn off the water on the deck I only have to reach up in my studio and pull the lever down to turn the water off. I do this several times a day just to entertain myself.

Peggy and Andi were disappointed a vanity cost factor. When Richie Ross heard the problem involved expense, he pooh-poohed it . . .

Peggy and Andi were disappointed when their dreams of a rebuilt bathroom with walk-in shower and a vanity with water basin and drawers ran into the wall of a cost factor. When Richie Ross heard the problem involved expense, he pooh-poohed it and said it could be easily done within the budget. After waiting nearly eight months for relief, our happy faces are almost there. I think I will celebrate by turning the water pipes on and off for a few minutes . . . ahhhh, just having fun.