Harvest Hoedown at the H-Barn – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD – Partners for Parks will host Harvest Hoedown at the H-Barn on Saturday, September 28 (4-7 pm).
Grab your partner and join us at the H-Barn for a good old fashioned “Harvest Hoedown”. Kick up your boots at whats sure to be a fun filled family friendly community event! $10 per person, kids 8 years and under are free.
Festivities will include:
- Live country music
- Fun family activities
- Festive farm atmosphere
- Dancing, food trucks Raffle, Raise the Paddle
- Beer & wine available
Interested? Click here to register.
