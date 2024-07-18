Harvest Hoedown at the H-Barn – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD – Partners for Parks will host Harvest Hoedown at the H-Barn on Saturday, September 28 (4-7 pm).

Grab your partner and join us at the H-Barn for a good old fashioned “Harvest Hoedown”. Kick up your boots at whats sure to be a fun filled family friendly community event! $10 per person, kids 8 years and under are free.

Festivities will include:

Live country music

Fun family activities

Festive farm atmosphere

Dancing, food trucks Raffle, Raise the Paddle

Beer & wine available

Interested? Click here to register.