Deputy Mayor John Hines Launches ‘Walk Across Tacoma’ – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Deputy Mayor John Hines will be spending seven days walking across Tacoma, from July 19-July 25. The “Walk Across Tacoma” will span roughly 70 miles, starting in Point Defiance Park and moving through the West End, Central, North End, South Tacoma, Southend, Eastside, New Tacoma, and Northeast Tacoma neighborhoods. During the walk, Deputy Mayor Hines will be visiting libraries, parks, businesses, community centers, and connecting with residents. He will also host a Coffee Chat on July 20 at Wheelock Library from 10:30 – 11:30 AM. Deputy Mayor Hines will be joined by Mayor Victoria Woodards, City Council Members, other elected officials, residents, and community groups during various parts of the walk.

Below is a statement from Deputy Mayor Hines:

“As Deputy Mayor and the District 1 representative, I take seriously the need to understand how the City Council’s policy and budget decisions impact our residents’ daily lives. Walking across our city is a great opportunity to engage directly with a broad swath of residents of all ages, including those who might not have the time to share their perspectives during City Council meetings and events. By walking alongside our residents, listening to their personal stories, and experiencing the atmosphere in their neighborhoods firsthand, I hope to learn more about the local issues that they care about, from potholes to our tree canopy. By meeting people where they are, I hope to remind residents that their voices are important and that everyone plays an essential role in informing the decisions that benefit our community.

My time on the City Council has taught me that so many of the issues residents face in our city are complex and interconnected. Solving a problem happening in one area often requires understanding how citywide dynamics contribute to that problem. There is no better way to learn about this reality than to walk across all our neighborhoods. Tacoma is also a city that rolls up its sleeves and comes together to solve problems, but the COVID-19 pandemic created an incredible amount of isolation for our residents. Now, more than ever, we need to reconnect with others and recommit to working together as one community.

I am also a staunch advocate of physical fitness and safety, and we need to make sure that Tacoma is a welcoming city for physical activity so that we can foster better physical, mental, and emotional health. The ‘Walk Across Tacoma’ will help identify barriers and gaps in accessibility, so that we thrive as a city where everyone can fully participate in community life. The walk will also highlight the many features in Tacoma that make it such an appealing place to live and join in community, such as public art, historical markers, interesting architecture, and inviting public spaces.

I expect to hear about many of the challenges our community members are facing during the walk, but I also have no doubt that I’ll hear a lot about what residents love about our city too. We live in an incredible city in a beautiful part of the world, and learning more about our residents’ lived experiences can help ensure we make Tacoma a place that we all cherish.

One of my favorite sentiments about Tacoma is that we show our love through action and hard work, not just words. The ‘Walk Across Tacoma’ aims to celebrate that spirit and reinforce our sense of community pride and resilience. I am looking forward to meeting and walking with many of our residents so that their voices are front and center as we continue to improve our beloved community together.”

Community members with questions about the “Walk Across Tacoma” can contact Policy Analyst Christina Caan in the Office of Deputy Mayor Hines at ccaan@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 219-0679.