TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council voted to appoint Sandesh Sadalge to fill the District 4 position. His first City Council meeting is anticipated to be on July 23, 2024. He will serve in this role until December 31, 2025.

Details on the process to fill the District 4 position – including desired competencies, qualifications, finalists and community feedback – are available at cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings.