The Grand Cinema Announces 2024 Outdoor Movie Series Sponsored by TAPCO Credit Union – The Suburban Times

Submitted by TAPCO Credit Union.

Tacoma, WA – The Grand Cinema is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Outdoor Movie Series, generously sponsored by TAPCO Credit Union. This summer, join us under the stars for an unforgettable cinematic experience that brings the community together in a safe and entertaining environment.

The Outdoor Movie Series will feature family-friendly classic films from top studios, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Screenings will take place on select Saturdays in July and August, beginning at dusk. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and their favorite movie snacks for a perfect night out with family and friends.

“We are excited to partner with TAPCO Credit Union to offer this unique movie experience to our community,” said Rachel Marecle, Chief Development Officer of The Grand Cinema. “This series not only allows us to showcase great films but also strengthens community bonds through a shared love of cinema.”

TAPCO Credit Union’s sponsorship of the Outdoor Movie Series reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting local events and fostering community spirit. “At TAPCO, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us for so many years,” said Andy Wright Vice President of Marketing & Impact at TAPCO Credit Union. “Sponsoring The Grand Cinema’s Outdoor Movie Series is a wonderful way for us to contribute to the cultural vitality of Tacoma.”

In addition to being entertained by the films, attendees will be able to enjoy The Grand Cinema’s famous buttery popcorn courtesy of TAPCO (while supplies last).

The Outdoor Movie Series is also made possible because of funding from Tacoma Creates.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, July 20th, 2024 8:30pm

Saturday, July 20th, 2024 8:30pm Where: Salishan Family Investment Center, 1724 E 44th St Tacoma, WA 98404

Salishan Family Investment Center, 1724 E 44th St Tacoma, WA 98404 Film: Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda (2008) Admission: Free

When: Saturday, July 27th, 2024 8:30pm

Saturday, July 27th, 2024 8:30pm Where: Wright Park at Mosaic Fest, 501 S I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405

Wright Park at Mosaic Fest, 501 S I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 Film: Space Jam (1996)

Space Jam (1996) Admission: Free

When: Saturday, August 24th, 2024 8:30pm

Saturday, August 24th, 2024 8:30pm Where: People’s Park at Hilltop Street Fair, 900 MLK Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405

People’s Park at Hilltop Street Fair, 900 MLK Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Film: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) Admission: Free

Join us for an evening of fun, film, and community under the stars. For more information about the Outdoor Movie Series, please visit www.GrandCinema.com/outdoor-movie-series/ or contact Rachel Marecle at rachel@grandcinema.com or 253-572-6062 x103.

About The Grand Cinema: The Grand Cinema is Tacoma’s premier independent theater, dedicated to enriching the community through the art of film. With a mission to entertain, engage, and enlighten, The Grand Cinema offers a diverse selection of films and events throughout the year.

About TAPCO Credit Union: Founded in 1934 and celebrating 90 years, TAPCO Credit Union provides a full range of financial services to its members throughout the South Sound and Washington State. TAPCO is committed to empowering members to achieve their financial goals while actively contributing to the community’s well-being.