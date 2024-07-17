Tacoma Animal Shelter Seeks Community Support Through ‘Name Your Price’ Adoption Promotion – The Suburban Times

Following the Fourth of July holiday, a period that notoriously increases animal shelter intake, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering a ‘name your price’ adoption promotion for all pets in the shelter from July 17-21. Between July 1-15, the open-admission shelter took in 495 pets, a 12% increase from the same period in 2023.

“As one of few open-admission shelters in the state, we never know what each day will bring, whether it’s lost animals or animals in desperate need of medical attention,” says Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “By offering this ‘name your price’ adoption promotion, we’re counting on our animal-loving community to welcome a pet into their life and help us create life-saving space in our shelter for animals in need.”

Currently, the shelter has over 50 dogs, over 30 cats, and 5 rabbits available for adoption. Every adoptable animal has had a wellness exam from shelter staff, has been spayed or neutered, has received initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration. To view all available pets, visit the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt.

The adoption promotion will be held at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, 2608 Center St. in Tacoma, during regular business hours from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 17-21.

“If you’re not quite ready to adopt, you can make a difference by temporarily fostering a pet,” adds Dalzell. “Fostering, whether for a few days or longer, creates space in our shelter for incoming pets who truly have no other options.”

Information about fostering can be found on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/getinvolved.

Additionally, community members can support the shelter by donating. With the increase in animals in the shelter, resources are stretched to the limit. Donations can be made at www.thehumanesociety.org/donate.