Letter: Taken for granted, until you need them – The Suburban Times

Submitted by JoAnn Jackson.

Many County facilities are taken for granted, until you personally need them. During a recent post here, I’ve seen the Humane Society’s name mentioned twice.

Many just skip over their reports.

Monday I was grateful for their existence. Why? My 13 year-old dog had escaped the night before. He got out through our garage door while my husband was unloading some chairs from the car. We did not see him leave, so we had no idea which direction he went.

Some thoughtful person found him, called the Humane Society and had him picked up.

When called, they came right away (last call of the evening). Monday morning at 6 A.M. I discovered they have a website where they display dogs brought in. There he was…the third dog displayed.

We were there just as they opened. Sadly, I encountered five people ahead of me that were relinquishing their dogs. The Society workers were politely taking information from each one.

When I announce I was there to be reunited with my errant pet, I was escorted in the building and able to reclaim him.

They had examined him, looking for a chip. They had found it and were in the process of notifying me. (The chip company also notified me of where he was.)

I’ve experienced the Humane Society’s services before…to have dogs cremated after they died or been ‘put to sleep’ by the Vet.

The Humane Society is a place that we need, we use; overworked with the funds they receive. I will not only not feel overcharged for tags, but willing to support them beyond what is required.

Whether you have a pet or not, helping our county to reunite escaped animals, put down those determined to need be, cremation services, or a number of other work related to animals that live in our County, donating to them is a worthy consideration.