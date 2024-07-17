 Lakewood Elks 3rd Annual Summerfest Car & Motorcycle Show – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Elks 3rd Annual Summerfest Car & Motorcycle Show

The Lakewood Elks Lodge at 6313 75th St W, Lakewood, WA 98499 will host the Summerfest Car & Motorcycle Show on July 20 from 11 am-5 pm.

Save The Date! Our 3rd Summerfest Car and Motorcycle Show

Entertainment: Chicken Joe Rewired (Chicken Joe and The Fabulous Cocks)

Beer/Wine Garden, Food Trucks & More!

Register your rides now!

Call 253-588-2388 or Email lakewoodelks2388@phil-raschke

Entry fees: $30.00 for Cars and $20.00 for Motorcycles

Trophies Awarded & Lunch provided for registered participants

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/Elks2388/

