 Volunteers needed to heat map Lakewood – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Volunteers needed to heat map Lakewood

· · Leave a Comment ·

This summer, Pierce County is doing an urban heat mapping project. Lakewood is one of the cities being mapped. This community-based science project will be conducted by heat ambassadors.

Volunteers are needed for three, one-hour time slots starting at 6 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 and Aug. 10. Two backup dates, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 also need volunteers standing by.

As a volunteer you will help create high-resolution descriptions of ambient heat at the human level.

Find more information about this effort at the Tacoma Tree Foundation website. Want to volunteer? Use this form to sign up.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

2024 Hudson Bay Heritage Days BBQ Cook Off

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.