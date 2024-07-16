Volunteers needed to heat map Lakewood – The Suburban Times

This summer, Pierce County is doing an urban heat mapping project. Lakewood is one of the cities being mapped. This community-based science project will be conducted by heat ambassadors.

Volunteers are needed for three, one-hour time slots starting at 6 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 and Aug. 10. Two backup dates, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 also need volunteers standing by.

As a volunteer you will help create high-resolution descriptions of ambient heat at the human level.

Find more information about this effort at the Tacoma Tree Foundation website. Want to volunteer? Use this form to sign up.