Volunteers needed to heat map Lakewood – The Suburban Times

This summer, Pierce County is doing an urban heat mapping project. Lakewood is one of the cities being mapped. This community-based science project will be conducted by heat ambassadors.
Volunteers are needed for three, one-hour time slots starting at 6 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 and Aug. 10. Two backup dates, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 also need volunteers standing by.
As a volunteer you will help create high-resolution descriptions of ambient heat at the human level.
Find more information about this effort at the Tacoma Tree Foundation website. Want to volunteer? Use this form to sign up.
Leave a Reply