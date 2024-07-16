Tacoma’s District 2 to Decide How to Spend $1 Million Toward Community Enhancement and Investment in Public Infrastructure – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Community members in District 2 will soon decide how to spend $1 million in their neighborhood. The voting period for District 2 community members is now open and goes through September 20, 2024. Once the votes are in, one of these three community-crafted proposals will become a reality, with implementation slated to begin this fall:

Design and construction of a covered skate park featuring public art in downtown Tacoma, in a location under I-705

Funding of youth programming for the new dedicated teen area, community hub, and “maker” space at Tacoma Public Library’s main location

Upgrade of accommodations at the City of Tacoma’s emergency shelter site on Puyallup Avenue with two shower / bathroom units, additional access to electricity, ADA accessibility, and more

“Participatory budgeting empowers our residents to have a direct say in how local dollars are spent, ensuring that the projects we fund truly reflect the needs and desires of our community,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “I am inspired by the continued engagement of our communities to generate ideas through the participatory budgeting process that address needs they are seeing in their neighborhoods.”

“District 2’s participatory budgeting process was incredibly positive. I consider it to be one of the most heartwarming experiences I have had thus far on the City Council,” said District 2 Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh. “Residents who authentically reflect the mix of people who live in District 2 came together to imagine how this investment can improve the community, and this process has shown everyone that they can involve themselves in civic life and make an impact. I was especially moved by how many young people engaged in this process from the very beginning, and their voices are apparent in the types of projects that were chosen to move forward for a final vote. Seeing this growing passion for civic engagement is a win for the City, and I can’t wait for the next stage of this process to continue connecting individual residents with local government and increasing the community’s understanding of the power of civic engagement.”

This fall, District 3 will embark on its own participatory budgeting process.

More information about the City’s Participatory Budgeting Program is available at cityoftacoma.org/PBTacoma.