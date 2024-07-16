 Pioneer Aggregates South Parcel Project – Draft EIS Comment – The Suburban Times

Pioneer Aggregates South Parcel Project – Draft EIS Comment

DUPONT – Notice is provided of the availability of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Pioneer Aggregates South Parcel Project.  This would occur on and to the southeast of the existing Pioneer Aggregates.  The site includes areas previously undisturbed by mining and mining deeper within a portion of the existing mine.

The comment period opened Friday, June 14, 2024, and closes Monday, July 22, 2024.

Comments must be submitted either through the City website or by mailing or dropping off paper comments at DuPont City Hall.

For more information and to comment, please visit the webpage by clicking the following link: https://www.dupontwa.gov/719/Pioneer-Aggregates-South-Parcel-Project-

