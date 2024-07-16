Bates Technical College Introduces Its First Wayfinding Robot – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA – Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou is excited to announce the launch of its innovative wayfinding robot, Rivet, the first of its kind among two-year colleges in Washington state. Located at the entrance of our Downtown Campus at 1201 South Yakima Avenue in Tacoma, Rivet is designed to guide students and visitors to their destinations, enhancing the overall visitor experience while increasing employee efficiency and productivity.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Rivet the Robot as a new addition to our Downtown Campus,” said Dr. Zhou. “This innovative technology enhances the visitor experience and embodies our commitment to embracing new solutions that support our college community.”

Introduced to the college community in June 2024 as the new Director of Directions, Rivet was soon named after Rosie the Riveter, paying homage to the incredible Rosie the Riveters who trained at our institution, then known as Tacoma Vocational School, during World War II. Rivet the Robot is a tribute to these pioneering women, symbolizing their strength, skill and dedication. Rivet helps to guide guests and students through our campus with ease and efficiency, continuing the legacy of support and guidance that has been a hallmark of our college since its inception in 1940.

Whether visiting financial aid, registration, the cafe’, or other essential offices and resources, Rivet provides a unique and interactive way to navigate the campus, reflecting Bates Tech‘s culture of innovation.

Equipped with sensors, speakers and a touchpad display, Rivet can seamlessly navigate the campus, avoiding obstacles and people along the way. Future programming will enable Rivet to guide visitors to other parts of the college using elevators and provide real-time updates and information about the college and for those with specific questions.

The college plans to expand its robot fleet to include the South and Central Campuses. We invite everyone visiting our Downtown Campus to experience the future of navigation with Rivet.

For more information about Bates Tech, go to BatesTech.edu or call 253.680.7000.