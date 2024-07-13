About Lakewood Playhouse’s 86th Season – The Suburban Times

With the start of our next season just a couple of months away, take a closer look at the five shows in our 86th Season that all center the theme of building community in stories of belonging, understanding, acceptance and hope.

Godspell

First up is GODSPELL, directed by our new Producing Artistic Director, Joseph C. Walsh, with musical direction by Elijah Bellis and choreography by Deshawn Morton.

In Stephen Schwartz’s lively and enlightening hit musical, Jesus and his followers gather to share parables from the Book of Matthew, celebrating unity, spirituality and community.

From the composer of Wicked and Pippin, with an eclectic rock score including the international hit “Day By Day”, Godspell is certain to entertain and inspire all who experience its message of acceptance, hope and love.

“Godspell’s main story is about the building of a community. The show only works when the audience bears witness to a community being built and in doing so becomes part of that community. It is a deceptively difficult show that both excites and scares me. I am looking forward to collaborating with this insanely talented group of artists to tell this story in a new and unique way. One of the inspirations behind the first versions of Godspell was to say these stories and lessons are for everyone. We hope our production of Godspell will reflect our community in such a way that its themes of community, belonging and togetherness truly feel fresh and universal.” – Joseph C. Walsh, Director

“I’m so excited to be the musical director for Godspell! Being part of this is going to push me and stretch me in a lot of new ways, and I look forward to learning and growing throughout the process. I love this musical so much, and I look forward to discovering what our cast and crew will create in the show.” – Elijah Bellis, Musical Director

September 13th-29th, 2024

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

The second show in our 86th Season is IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY. Directed by Brittany D. Henderson, this productions honors a long-standing Lakewood Playhouse tradition of presenting classic stories in the style of a live radio broadcast.

This beloved holiday classic comes to captivating life with the help of an ensemble that brings a community to the stage. The story of George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

December 13th-29th, 2024

The Laramie Project

Our first production in 2025 will be THE LARAMIE PROJECT, a breathtaking theatrical collage that explores the complexity of identity and the human experience through the lens and voices of a community in crisis.

In October 1998, a twenty-one-year-old student was kidnapped, severely beaten and left to die, tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. His bloody, bruised and battered body was not discovered until the next day and he died several days later in an area hospital. His name was Matthew Shepard, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay.

Moisés Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie over the course of a year and a half in the aftermath of the beating and during the trial of the two young men accused of killing Shepard. They conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of the town and the breadth of reaction to the crime is fascinating.

“The Laramie Project is an important, entertaining and moving piece of theatre. It will open your mind and make you think about yourself and your community. Our hope is that it will resonate with everyone, and leave our audience reflective and inspired to make a difference in the community locally and beyond.” – Joseph C. Walsh, Director

February 21st-March 9th, 2025

For Colored Girls…

Up next is Ntozake Shange’s FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF, directed by Michelle Matlock.

Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other’s truth, passion and humor. This fusion of poetry, dance, music and song explodes off the stage and touches the hearts and minds of all those who experience it. It’s time for joy. It’s time for sisterhood. It’s time for colored girls.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be so lucky to have the opportunity to direct For Colored Girls. I’m excited for the process, the collaboration and to work on a classic that has been rarely presented in our region. What a blessing!” – Michelle Matlock, Director

May 23rd-June 8th, 2025

The Spitfire Grill

And closing the season is THE SPITFIRE GRILL, directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden.

A troubled young parolee yearning for a fresh start follows her dreams to Wisconsin, based on a page from an old travel book, only to find a small town with a gritty heart aching with longing and regret. Unexpectedly discovering the healing power of community while working at The Spitfire Grill, Percy reawakens the entire town’s capacity for rebirth, forgiveness and hope. Set to a melodic folkinspired score, The Spitfire Grill is a joyous celebration of human kindness.

July 11th-27th, 2025

Season ticket subscriptions are on sale now and you can book the same seats for all five shows and save on individual ticket prices.

Subscription forms can be returned by post with payments by check. Alternatively you can subscribe and pay by debit or credit card by calling the Box Office at (253) 588-0042.

Visit our website for more details and to download the subscription form. If you have any questions, please call the Box Office or email boxoffice@lakewoodplayhouse.org for assistance. Subscriptions close July 30th.

Join the conversation!