The Downtown Tacoma Block Party Returns This August – The Suburban Times

Submitted by the Downtown Tacoma Partnership.

Tacoma, WA – Wednesday, July 10, 2024 – The Downtown Tacoma Partnership is thrilled to host the 2nd annual Downtown Tacoma Block Party presented by J-Squared Investments & MJR

Development.

Celebrate summer in the heart of the City of Destiny at this free community event open to all ages. Enjoy all day entertainment, great food vendors, a 7 Seas Beer Garden, and exciting activities for all ages ranging from games, Tacoma Sunday Market vendors, kids activities and line dancing lessons, to a pop up mini golf course with Flatstick Pub, axe throwing with The Axe Academy, skateboarding and skate lessons with Alchemy Skateboarding, unique photo ops and much more.

The Downtown Tacoma Block Party has a great lineup of musical artists geared up to perform including renowned local artists Travis Thompson and Saint Deon, along with Tacoma based bands Semi Soft, Fantastic Fogman, Race To The Light, DJs Taylor Hadden and Quiet Wyat, and the event will be hosted by Kwabi Amoah-Forson of The Peace Bus as he emcees throughout the duration of the block party.

Food vendors will include local favorites like Jan Parker Cookery, Starvin Marvin, Ice Cream Social, Galileo’s Pizza, Off The Rez, Where Ya At Matt, and Lumpia Love, among many more excellent options for food and beverages.

The 7 Seas Brewing 21+ Beer Garden will feature a refreshing variety of the downtown brewery’s craft beers including a special limited-edition brew created specifically for the Downtown Tacoma Block Party, in addition to a select variety of local wines.

The Downtown Tacoma Block Party will take place on Sunday, August 4th in Downtown Tacoma on Broadway between 9th & 11th Streets at Theater Square from 12pm – 8pm with free street parking and free garage parking at Park Plaza North located at 923 Commerce Street. More information can be found at www.dtblockparty.com or on social media at @downtowntacomapartnership.

Last year’s inaugural event successfully attracted more than 6k attendees, and this summer’s block party is expected to break last year’s attendance record.

Sponsors include J-Square Investments, MJR Development, the City of Tacoma, Tacoma Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, Sound Transit, YMCA of Pierce & Kitsap Counties, Pierce Transit, Multicare Health Systems, Puget Sound Energy, Tote Maritime, Old City Hall Tacoma, KNKX Public Radio, Tacoma City Theaters, Shaub Properties and Tiegs Property Services.