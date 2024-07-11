Puget Sound Energy issues ‘Request for Proposals’ as it seeks bid for new energy resources – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has issued a Voluntary All-Source RFP for energy from renewable and non-emitting resources and capacity resources that can meet all or part of its customer’s needs established in PSE’s 2023 Electric Progress Report.

The 2024 All-Source RFP continues the process to procure resources that meet customers’ energy and capacity needs by 2030. PSE customers have significant needs for energy from renewable and non-emitting resources in compliance with Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) and for capacity resources to meet customer need. PSE will consider power purchase agreements, ownership or alternative agreements using any commercially proven technology.

“PSE is undergoing the most significant transformation in our history as we strive to meet Washington state’s clean energy laws—some of the most ambitious in the nation,” said Ron Roberts, PSE’s senior vice president of energy resources. “We need to make sure we can deliver on our customers’ expectations for energy that is clean as well as safe, reliable and affordable.”

PSE filed its Voluntary All-Source RFP with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission on July 1 and will pursue a resource procurement process that is accessible and fair for all bidders. PSE encourages all bidders able to meet the requirements of the RFP to participate, including bidders representing minorities, women, disabled and veteran‐owned businesses. PSE encourages bidders interested in partnering with PSE to support supplier diversity through inclusive, competitive procurement processes. Proposals from interested bidders are due by Sept. 16, 2024.

PSE is committed to working together to create a clean energy future for all while setting an aspirational goal to be a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045. PSE will target reducing its own carbon emissions to net zero and go beyond by helping other sectors to enable carbon reduction across the state of Washington.

More information about PSE’s RFPs is available at www.pse.com/rfp.