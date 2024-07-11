MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital recipient of $1M grant from Umpqua Bank and the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

TACOMA, Wash. — Today (July 10, 2024), MultiCare Mary Bridge’s Children’s Hospital received a $1 million grant from Umpqua Bank and the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation to support the construction of a new, state-of-the art pediatric hospital.

This new grant renews a 30-year partnership and longstanding philanthropic commitment between MultiCare Health System and Columbia Bank, now Umpqua Bank following last year’s merger between the Northwest’s two premier financial institutions. The hospital is slated to open in early 2026, and the 82-bed facility will accomplish its founding mission of providing 100% dedicated pediatric care to children in need.

For over 30 years, Mary Bridge Children’s has been located inside Tacoma General Hospital, one of the busiest adult care spaces in the region. Today, Mary Bridge Children’s serves more than 100,000 children annually, with 60% of those families relying on Medicaid.

“We’re grateful for Umpqua Bank’s partnership to construct our new hospital campus as we deepen our impact for Pierce County families and beyond,” said Jeff Poltawsky, president and market leader of Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network. “With this community support we will be able to provide world class pediatric care in a local facility, designed just for kids. This will lessen the travel burden on families who need specialty care and rehabilitation therapies.”

The project will enhance local access to pediatric specialty surgical programs, which are currently limited due to shared space inside Tacoma General. The new inpatient tower will feature a pediatric surgical center of excellence, and the new ambulatory building will include pediatric specialty care and multidisciplinary clinics.

“Access to quality health care for children is one of the most pressing needs facing families,” said Clint Stein, CEO of Umpqua Bank and Columbia Banking System. “The addition of a dedicated facility for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma will significantly expand access to critical health care resources in the South Sound region where our company is headquartered. As long-time members of this community, we are honored to continue supporting MultiCare’s services.”

The age-appropriate pediatric suites for surgical, imaging, pharmacy, infusion and anesthesiology will include increased seating and sleeping capacity to keep families together before, during and after treatments and procedures. This emotional support has been shown to improve long-term health outcomes and is crucial for young patients facing complex medical diagnoses.

For more information about Mary Bridge Children’s, visit marybridge.org.

About Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital

Founded in 1955, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital is the state-designated Level II Pediatric Trauma Center for Western Washington, offering comprehensive care and resources for critically ill and injured children, and is the only pediatric hospital in Southwest Washington. Mary Bridge Children’s also provides primary, specialty, therapy and urgent care services at its outpatient centers and clinics across the Puget Sound region, including Tacoma, Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Olympia, Auburn, Covington, Maple Valley, Federal Way, Renton, Bonney Lake and Silverdale

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network is more than a place for children to heal. It’s a place for them to grow and thrive. A place for families to come for solutions and support. A place where medical expertise and passion for children and families work together in perfect balance. Mary Bridge Children’s serves children and families, regardless of ability to pay, thanks to generous contributions to the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation.

Mary Bridge Children’s is a part of MultiCare Health System, the largest community-based and locally governed health system in Washington state. For more information about Mary Bridge Children’s, visit marybridge.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or our Kite Strings blog.

About Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank is a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc., (Nasdaq: COLB) and a premier regional bank in the western U.S., with offices in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; equipment leasing; and wealth management. The bank’s corporate headquarters are located in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Learn more at: umpquabank.com.

About the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation

The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization of Umpqua Bank, recognizes the importance of building healthier, more resilient, better connected and inclusive communities. It works to strengthen the communities Umpqua Bank serves by investing in organizations and initiatives that expand access to education and create economic opportunity for individuals, families and small businesses. The foundation was formed in 2014 to demonstrate Umpqua’s deep commitment to the communities it serves and has distributed $18 million across the bank’s eight-state footprint.