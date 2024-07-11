 Lakewood Elks Summerfest Car & Motorcycle Show, July 20 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Elks Summerfest Car & Motorcycle Show, July 20

Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388.

The Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 will host the Summerfest Car & Motorcycle Show on Saturday, July 20. Everyone is welcome to this fun community event.

TIME: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm (show cars & motorcycles arrive 9:30-10:30 am)
WHERE: The Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388, 6313 75th St W, Lakewood, WA 98499
LIVE Entertainment: Chicken Joe and the Fabulous Cocks!
Beer/Wine Garden, Food Truck, Raffles, Trophies & more.

REGISTER YOUR SHOW CARS and MOTORCYCLES NOW (click here for registration form). Bring to the Elks Lodge between 11 am-4 pm Tuesday-Friday. Call 253-588-2388 for more information or email: lakewoodelks2388@comcast.net.

2024-Summerfest-Regis-Form-3upDownload

