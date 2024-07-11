Art on the Ave Festival Returns to 6th Avenue on July 21 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Angela Jossy.

Tacoma, WA – The highly anticipated Art on the Ave Festival is set to take place on July 21st from noon to 7 PM, transforming 6th Avenue between Alder and State streets into a vibrant celebration of art, music, and community. Produced by the 6th Ave Business District, this year’s festival promises an exciting lineup of performances across multiple stages, diverse food options, and engaging activities for all ages.



This year there was an emphasis on cultural inclusion and MORE BANDS and ARTISTS than ever before. See line up below for details.



Over 240 vendors will fill the streets with artists of all genres and delectable food! For a map of event, CLICK HERE

Stages and Performances

All Ages Stage Presented by Real Art Tacoma:

Velvet : A high school band blending rock, pop, and R&B influences, set to release an EP inspired by artists like No Doubt and Steve Lacy.

A heavy rock band influenced by 90’s Seattle grunge, punk, and metal. Static : A dynamic 3-piece band with elements of punk, rock, grunge, and more, influenced by Kittie and System of a Down.

Hot Stepmom is a 4-piece alternative rock band Mourning Glory : Known for their punk-ish sound and innovative use of effects pedals, creating a unique auditory experience.

: An anarchist American rock band combining metal riffs and emo influences, featured on KEXP and KISW. Stargazy Pie : Shred-pop band with bright melodies and energetic performances, winners of the People’s Choice award at the 2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands.

O’Malley’s Stage Presented in Cooperation with The Valley:

Kim & Brian : A versatile band moving seamlessly between blues ballads and rock anthems, leaving audiences craving more.

: A versatile band moving seamlessly between blues ballads and rock anthems, leaving audiences craving more. Ghost in Glass : A collaborative project drawing from indie alternative and pop melodies, inspired by Regina Spektor and Coldplay.

: A collaborative project drawing from indie alternative and pop melodies, inspired by Regina Spektor and Coldplay. Cape Nowhere : A guitar-heavy emo-style indie rock band with tight melodies and influences like Death Cab for Cutie.

: A guitar-heavy emo-style indie rock band with tight melodies and influences like Death Cab for Cutie. The Fun Police: Bringing joy and energy with songs that evoke adventure and camaraderie.

Lujack Stage:

Amelia Day : A folk rock powerhouse, blending elements of folk, rock, and jazz.

: A folk rock powerhouse, blending elements of folk, rock, and jazz. Raegan Leilani : A singer-songwriter creating a fusion of new age jazz and bedroom pop.

: A singer-songwriter creating a fusion of new age jazz and bedroom pop. Jillion Mixon : A jazz musician with sultry, soulful vocals and rhythmic guitar work.

: A jazz musician with sultry, soulful vocals and rhythmic guitar work. Kyle Thompson : Find more about him on Facebook.

: Find more about him on Facebook. Bryan Bach : A versatile solo artist switching effortlessly between various instruments.

: A versatile solo artist switching effortlessly between various instruments. Sam Cori: An indie/alternative singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Community Stage:

AoA Dog Fashion Show : Organized by Clipsie Entertainment, featuring prizes for Best Overall and Best Costume.

: Organized by Clipsie Entertainment, featuring prizes for Best Overall and Best Costume. AoA Fashion Show : Featuring local designers including Nikita Pink and Teine Teu Teu. More TBA.

: Featuring local designers including Nikita Pink and Teine Teu Teu. More TBA. APCC Dance Groups : Traditional dances from Okinawa, Fiji, Cambodia, and Guam.

: Traditional dances from Okinawa, Fiji, Cambodia, and Guam. Hip Hop Cypher Contest : Unfortunately canceled. Stay tuned for more info on the new lineup.

: Unfortunately canceled. Stay tuned for more info on the new lineup. Mariachi Monarcas : Performing exciting music from various regions of Mexico.

: Performing exciting music from various regions of Mexico. Grub Crawl Winners Announced

Todos Unidos Stage:

Ceatl Tonalli : A traditional Aztec dance group organizing various cultural activities.

: Performing exciting music from various regions of Mexico. Olympia Cumbia : Eduardo and Cecile performing and teaching cumbia dance.

: Eduardo and Cecile performing and teaching cumbia dance. Dancing Horses/Lazzo : A traditional Charros and dancing horses performance featuring young Lazzo performer Josemanuel Garrido Casares.

: A traditional Charros and dancing horses performance featuring young Lazzo performer Josemanuel Garrido Casares. Folklore Nicaragua Ometepe : Sharing traditional Nicaraguan dance and art.

: Sharing traditional Nicaraguan dance and art. Banda Conjunto Mayabe: An 8 person band in the Conjunto/Tejano style.

An 8 person band in the Conjunto/Tejano style. Flor de Luna: Latin Rock band – Classic Santana tribute band

Additional Entertainment:

Vuelta La Luna Circus : Performances for all ages.

: Performances for all ages. Skaters Loop : Featuring Dockyard Roller Derby and Tomorrowland Junior Roller Derby, with DJ Eli spinning tunes all day.

: Featuring Dockyard Roller Derby and Tomorrowland Junior Roller Derby, with DJ Eli spinning tunes all day. Tsumani Tattoo Stage : Featuring electronic music DJs Ajax, Big Chuck, Marcus K, and Tim Mc.

: Featuring electronic music DJs Ajax, Big Chuck, Marcus K, and Tim Mc. Experience India’s Art and Bollywood : Organized by Syed K. Jamal, featuring Indian art, Bollywood music, and food by Gateway of India.

: Organized by Syed K. Jamal, featuring Indian art, Bollywood music, and food by Gateway of India. Juried Art Show organized by Anxious Tomato artist collective

Join us for a day filled with music, art, dance, and community spirit at the Art on the Ave Festival. For more information, visit our website or follow us on social media.