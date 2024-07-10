What is Reckless Driving? – The Suburban Times

RCW 46.61.500 Reckless Driving

(1) Any person who drives a vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property is guilty of reckless driving.

Reckless driving is a gross misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to 364 days and by a fine of not more than $5,000.

Remember RCW46.61.530 also specifies anyone who willfully demonstrates, exhibits, or compares speed, maneuverability, or the power of one or more motor vehicles, including “drifting,” shall be guilty of racing, which constitutes reckless driving. In addittion to fines and or jail time, the new RCW 46.55.113 (I), allows law enforcement to tow vehicles when the driver is arrested for Racing or Reckless Driving.

Reckless driving was the leading cause of fatal accidents in Pierce County for the last 3 years. The point of these posts is to prevent dangerous behavior and remind you there are heavy consequences to your actions if you choose not to follow these laws.

