U.S. Army, America’s Credit Union to help Veterans – The Suburban Times

The U.S. Army is proud to announce a significant partnership with America’s Credit Union (ACU) through the Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program. This collaboration will be officially cemented in a signing ceremony on July 10, 2024, and will formally mark ACU’s participation in this vital initiative. The PaYS Program, designed to provide soldiers with unparalleled opportunities for post-service employment, is a strategic partnership between the Army and a diverse cross-section of private industry, academia, and state and local public institutions.

This program guarantees soldiers five job interviews and the possibility of employment upon completing their service in the Army, creating a crucial bridge between military service and civilian careers. America’s Credit Union, a steadfast supporter of military families in Washington State for decades, joins more than 1,199 active employers in the rapidly expanding PaYS Program. The signing ceremony is co-hosted by U.S. Army Recruiting, Seattle, whose leadership heralds the PaYS Program as a cornerstone of their recruiting strategy. Distinguished guest will include Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, I Corps Commander, Rep. Andrew Barkis, WA. 2nd District and Ken Leonard Chief Executive Officer of American’s Credit Union

The program equips Army recruiters with compelling messaging to attract the next generation of soldiers by highlighting tangible post-service career opportunities. For media coverage, please RSVP by 4 p.m. on July 9 with Katlyne Bojorquez (253-967-0146 or katlyne.bojorquez.civ@army.mil) or Gary Dangerfield (253-967-0158 at gary.dangerfield.civ@army.mil). Interviews with participants will be possible following the ceremony.

For more information on the PaYS Program, visit https://www.armypays.com/.