The Mountaineers Celebrate Net-Zero in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Mountaineers.

TACOMA – On July 12, 2024 The Mountaineers will be welcoming city officials, elected officials, partners and the larger Tacoma community to a Solar Celebration to commemorate recent building upgrades making the historic location in Old Town Tacoma a fully net-zero energy consumption building.

Located in the heart of Old Town Tacoma, The Mountaineers Tacoma Program Center (TPC) is a 5,500 sq. ft. facility owned and operated by The Mountaineers, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Originally built in 1955 by Mountaineers volunteers, the TPC was renovated in 2012 to increase its capacity for delivering courses, seminars, and community outreach programs in conservation and outdoor activities and was retrofitted for earthquake safety. Most recently, its gas-fired furnaces and hot water heater were replaced with electric heat pumps as part of a net-zero energy project undertaken for the site.

Thanks to subsequent funding from the Tacoma Power Evergreen Options grant and The Washington State Department of Commerce Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities grant, a 30.3 kW solar PV solar system and a 81 kWh storage system, respectively, were installed to provide solar-generated electricity in the event of power loss or other emergencies. With the installation and successful operation of the solar array and storage walls, The Mountaineers has achieved a significant milestone of being a fully net-zero energy consumption building.

This project was made possible with funding support from Mountaineers members and:

The Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov

And, by Evergreen Options, a Tacoma Power program funded by utility customers who support new renewable energy in the Pacific Northwest. If you purchase electricity from Tacoma Power, you can support renewable energy by enrolling in Evergreen Options at MyTPU.org/Evergreen. Tacoma Power’s hydroelectric generation portfolio is 97% carbon free. Hydroelectricity is a clean and renewable power source.

The Solar Celebration will be an open house style event from 4:30-7pm on Friday July 12 at the Tacoma Program Center (2303 N. 30th Street). Guests can come and enjoy educational booths promoting local solar and conservation focused programs, tours of the building, a short speaking program with officials and granting partners, and refreshments provided by Tacoma-based vegan caterer, Chubby Plant. The event is free and open to the public with RSVPs encouraged via The Mountaineers website.

ABOUT THE MOUNTAINEERS: We are a community built around passion for the outdoors. For over 100 years, our volunteers have been teaching skills, sharing adventures, creating volunteers, and conserving land. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, our mission is to enrich the community by helping people explore, conserve, learn about, and enjoy the lands and waters of the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Learn more at www.mountaineers.org.