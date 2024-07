Lakewood’s Lora Inouye has been named to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).

The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.

To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a “C” and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run.