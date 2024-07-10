 H-Barn Project Campaign News – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

H-Barn Project Campaign News

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Partners for Parks.

LAKEWOOD – We are delighted to announce our community has come together and raised $2.1 million towards our $3.5 million objective for private sector support of the Fort Steilacoom Park H-Barn Project. Let’s keep the momentum going!

We want to express our gratitude to those who have made this progress possible.

Thank you to BMW Northwest Our H-Barn Project Corporate Champion

We extend a huge “thank you” to Manfred and Lori Scharmach, owners of BMW Northwest, for leading the way as our Corporate Champion. Engagement of the business community is a vital component of our campaign comprising $500,000 of our $3.5 million fundraising goal. Call (425) 658-2240 if you are interested in becoming a corporate partner. 

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.