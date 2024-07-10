H-Barn Project Campaign News – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Partners for Parks.

LAKEWOOD – We are delighted to announce our community has come together and raised $2.1 million towards our $3.5 million objective for private sector support of the Fort Steilacoom Park H-Barn Project. Let’s keep the momentum going!

We want to express our gratitude to those who have made this progress possible.

Thank you to BMW Northwest Our H-Barn Project Corporate Champion

We extend a huge “thank you” to Manfred and Lori Scharmach, owners of BMW Northwest, for leading the way as our Corporate Champion. Engagement of the business community is a vital component of our campaign comprising $500,000 of our $3.5 million fundraising goal. Call (425) 658-2240 if you are interested in becoming a corporate partner.