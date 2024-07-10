Clover Park School District July 2024 Board Review – The Suburban Times

July 8 Budget Hearing

Prior to its regular meeting on July 8, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors held a public hearing on the proposed 2024-25 school year budget.

Greg Hart, assistant superintendent of business services and capital projects, shared information on 2024-25 enrollment projections, beginning fund balance, budgeted expenditures and revenues, and materials, supplies and operating costs.

Hart’s presentation also included budget information for the associated student body, debt service, capital projects and transportation vehicle funds. Hart also provided projections on four-year budgets for each fund.

An opportunity was also provided for the community to share public comment on the proposed budget in person or virtually. For questions about the budget, please call Hart at 253-583-5010.

July 8 Regular Meeting

During its July 8 board meeting, the CPSD Board of Directors heard a report from Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Laubach discussed summer school, community engagement and the Caring for Kids Readiness to Learn Fair.

Summer school programming in CPSD started on June 24 and will end on July 19. The district’s summer lunch program is hosted at summer school sites, which include Beachwood, Evergreen and Four Heroes elementary schools, Lakeview Hope Academy, Thomas Middle School, Lakes High School, and Harrison Preparatory School.

CPSD will have a booth at the city of Lakewood’s SummerFEST on Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park.

The Caring for Kids Readiness to Learn Fair will be at Harrison Preparatory School on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to noon. They will host follow-up events at Springbrook Park on Aug. 13, 5-6.30 p.m., and another at the Tillicum Community Center on Aug. 15, 5-6.30 p.m.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Authorized contract award to General Mechanical Inc. for the replacement of the domestic water supply line to the gymnasium/cafeteria and kitchen at Idlewild Elementary School.

Accepted funding from Pierce County to support a Late Nite program in partnership with the YMCA for youth (grades K-12). The amount of the funding totals $181,400 and supports activities between July 1, 2024, and Dec. 30, 2025.

Authorized purchase of components and support to replace core district server system.

Accepted donation from First Baptist Church of Lakewood to help Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy students with food, clothing, educational materials and any other student necessities recognized by administrative leadership. The donation amount is $10,000.

Adopted the following policies (view online): 5256, Program and Staff Reductions

Adopted 2024-25 school year budget.

The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m.