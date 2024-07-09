Ruston Way History Tour, July 13 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma History Comes Alive will host a Ruston Way History Tour on Saturday, July 13 from 2-3pm. The event will take place at Northern Fish Company, 2201 Ruston Way, Tacoma.

A beautiful stretch of Commencement Bay, Ruston Way has been home to the well-loved Top of The Ocean restaurant, Fourth of July celebrations, Cummings Boat Company, Tacoma Boat Mart and over 30 lumber mills on Tacoma’s bustling waterfront. Once named Front Street before Ruston Way came along, experience the notorious history of racketeering, burning buildings, tragic car accidents and a home which once fell into Commencement Bay.

To book your tour or to learn more, click here.