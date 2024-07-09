 Pierce County awarded $1.8 million for households to improve energy efficiency and reduce utility costs – The Suburban Times

Pierce County awarded $1.8 million for households to improve energy efficiency and reduce utility costs

After submitting a joint application, Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) and Planning and Public Works (PPW), were awarded $1,833,000 from the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) grant

These funds will be used for rebates and incentive programs for home electrification such as high efficiency heat pumps, water heaters, and necessary electrical panel upgrades. $1 million will go to the PCHS Weatherization Assistance Program to purchase and install electric appliances for low-income households in unincorporated Pierce County.

“This funding will help qualified community members transfer to more energy-efficient electric appliances,” said Donn Falconer, Weatherization supervisor. “The goal is for participating households to see a reduction in their energy costs.”

PPW will use the remaining funds and work with utility companies to distribute electric appliance rebates to low-income households across Pierce County. 

“Increasing access to home electrification rebates is a priority action in Pierce County’s Sustainability 2030 Plan,” said Ryan Dicks, Sustainable Resources administrator. “We are excited to help more families install these new super-efficient appliances that will not only cut greenhouse gas emissions but improve living conditions with safer air and comfortable heating and cooling.” 

Residents interested in this program can apply for Weatherization services online, and search all available rebates and tax credits by their zip code at The Switch Is on Washington.

The HEAR grant is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA). The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. 

