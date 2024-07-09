Free History Lecture: Fort Nisqually’s Final Decade – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Granary of the 1843 Fort Nisqually. Courtesy of DuPont Historical Museum

Join us at DuPont Historical Museum at 6:30 p.m. on July 17 for a free lecture by author and historian Steve Anderson.

Fort Nisqually was a hub of activity for many years in the Puget Sound region. It was a center of trade and a multicultural community with people from around the globe. Presenting “The End of the Era: Fort Nisqually’s Final Decade,” Steve Anderson will talk about three significant stories that defined the final decade of the Fort — a lawsuit, the boundary question, and the day the company’s assets were auctioned off to the public.

Free and open to the public. Appropriate for ages 10 and up.

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

DuPont Historical Museum

207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327

duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 820-3656