Family, Stories and Food. What’s Not to Like? – The Suburban Times

Don, Lindy (cousin) and I went on a short trip recently. We left our north Tacoma home and drove to Puyallup’s South Hill. We were to meet our cousin Chris Cummins, who used to live in Alaska, growing up with his six or seven or eight brothers and one sister and now lives in Missouri. (I’ll have to get back to you on those numbers.) I come from a family of seven children.) The Cummins family had formerly lived in Missouri, Alaska and a few other places.

Uncle James was an air traffic controller in the lesser major airports. Uncle James and Aunt Natalie were determined to raise their children away from the fleshpots of the world. As such the kids were reared in Missouri and Alaska. The kids are all grown up and some of the kids even have their own grandchildren by now.

Chris’s stories were really fun and even hilarious! We laughed and laughed. Finally, it began to get dark and we were on our way home and starving. We discussed were to go for dinner: El Sabor, with their fish tacos, just across the street from TCC, the Asian place on the same plaza as Grocery Outlet or, maybe Indo Asian with the fabulous pork dumplings and many other tasty treats or at Taco Time on 6th Avenue. We were close to Taco Time ­- the decision was made.

The crispy beef burritos won out, accompanied by an order of Mexi Fries for each of us. We were the first customers of the day and three cooks and servers were ready for us. We each ordered a crisp beef burrito, Mexi Fries and a drink; Don also wanted a fish taco. We all filled our drink cups with what ever combination we wanted and sat down to eat. Yowzer, the burritos, Mexi Fries and fish taco were a hit after months away!

Our food was promptly brought to us and we began to chow down. We even had one of the cooks join us for a few laughs. Over more reminiscences, we built on the Cummins stories with Whitworth and Doman stories as well. We had a wonderful meal. On the way home, we came up with even more moments to share. It was a wonderful trip down three connected families’ memory lanes. Sigh, so nice to reminisce.