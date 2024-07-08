Tropical Reef Aquarium: Before & After – The Suburban Times

To see more before and after photos, click here.

The Tropical Reef Aquarium at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium reopened in June after extensive restoration and repair of critical animal-care structures, habitats, and life support systems. The 15,000-square-foot aquarium, previously known as the South Pacific Aquarium, is an oasis of warm-water marine beauty, with vibrant, tropical fish and new shark additions in a refreshed space.

The $7.09 million aquarium renovation is funded by the zoo’s operating budget and bonds approved by Tacoma voters in 2014. The aquarium first opened in 1989. These renovations are expected to extend the aquarium’s life for another 20 to 30 years.

Here’s a look at just a few of the areas that were renovated.

Guests will immediately notice more natural light flooding the entrance atrium from new windows and welcoming new artwork, thanks in part to Tacoma artist Mindy Barker.

The Tropical Shallows hands-on, up-close marine animal habitat also got a facelift—surrounded by artificial mangrove trees to simulate a silty mud bank. Guests are encouraged to touch invertebrates like tropical sea stars, crabs, urchins, snails, and shrimp.

The Outer Reef, Lagoon, and Blue Hole habitats have brand new rockwork and bright, colorful coral reefs for the animals to use as shelter and protection. All the viewing windows were resealed, cleaned, and polished. And, of course, there are plenty of new species of sharks and fish.

The mural in the Lagoon was refreshed.

Guests will also see new digital screens to help them identify many species of fish, sharks and rays, and new audio systems were installed for presentations. The stairs leading from the Lagoon to the Blue Hole were repaired and replaced, and new lighting was installed, making it safer for guests. New paint, new floors, and new acoustic ceiling tiles were also installed.

Not visible to guests are extensive critical repairs, including essential roof repairs, repair of concrete cracks and spalling, repair of walkways and spaces used by aquarists to feed and care for sharks and other animals, a new heat pump, ventilator, industrial dehumidifier, and electrical updates, and improvements to life support systems for all the animals.

Behind-the-scenes infrastructure was also put in place for the new Coral Reef Up-Close exhibit, highlighting living corals and other vibrant species that make the reef their home, opening Fall 2024.

The Tropical Reef Aquarium is open daily from 9am-5pm.

The post Tropical Reef Aquarium: Before & After appeared first on Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.