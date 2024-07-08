 Sketching Fashion – Friday, July 12 – The Suburban Times

Sketching Fashion – Friday, July 12

Sketching Fashion
Friday, July 12 – 6:30pm

THS Museum – 406 Tacoma Ave S

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our July monthly program presented by THS Communications Manager, Kim Davenport. Kim will be sharing her research into her grandfather’s work as a commercial artist in Tacoma, including many years sketching fashion ads for local and regional department stores for publication in the newspaper. Harmon Davenport (Lincoln HS class of 1935) enjoyed an artistic career in Tacoma spanning from the late 1930s through the early 1960s which included costume design, fashion advertising, and displaying his artwork in shows around the community. Guests will have the opportunity to get a close look at examples of the fashion ads in the original newspapers from the THS collection.

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.

RSVP here: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200458208

