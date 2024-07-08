Hearing: Consideration of Amendments to U.P. 2023-24 Biennial Budget – The Suburban Times

The City Council of the City of University Place will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 15, 2024, as part of its regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at 3609 Market Place West, Third Floor. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider amendments to the City of University Place 2023-2024 Biennial Budget regarding:

2023 CARRYFORWARD APPROPRIATIONS INTO THE 2024 BUDGET

The public is encouraged to participate and may provide written or verbal testimony. Written comments are accepted via email and should be sent to the City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com. Subject to technological limitations, the Council will also accept telephonic/remote testimony. Directions to access the meeting will be available on the July 15, 2024 agenda.

For further information, please contact Leslie Blaisdell, Finance Director, at (253) 460-2517.