 Hearing: Consideration of Amendments to U.P. 2023-24 Biennial Budget – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Hearing: Consideration of Amendments to U.P. 2023-24 Biennial Budget

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City Council of the City of University Place will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 15, 2024, as part of its regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at 3609 Market Place West, Third Floor. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider amendments to the City of University Place 2023-2024 Biennial Budget regarding:

2023 CARRYFORWARD APPROPRIATIONS INTO THE 2024 BUDGET

The public is encouraged to participate and may provide written or verbal testimony. Written comments are accepted via email and should be sent to the City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com. Subject to technological limitations, the Council will also accept telephonic/remote testimony. Directions to access the meeting will be available on the July 15, 2024 agenda.

For further information, please contact Leslie Blaisdell, Finance Director, at (253) 460-2517.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.