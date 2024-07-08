Friday Ride #4 – The Suburban Times

This Friday Ride features a special addition with Sgt. Darren Moss and Deputy Carly Cappetto joining in on the action. Our warmer weather is upon us and Sgt. Moss came prepared with his sunscreen.

A few of the highlights include unwanted persons, community contacts, trespassing subject that ends in foot pursuit, traffic stops and welfare checks.

Shot from the PIO’s perspective, see what was happening Friday during the day in Central Patrol.

