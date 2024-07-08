Council Study Sessions and Meetings Move Back to Council Chambers Starting July 9 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Work to modernize Council Chambers – an important hub supporting the City of Tacoma’s ongoing efforts to better serve residents, businesses, and community partners – is complete.

In the Council Chambers’ new configuration, a large conference table now sits in front of the dais to facilitate deeper, face-to-face conversations between the City Council and community leaders who join them for study sessions and other meetings. The technology in the room has also been updated to better support hybrid meetings with in-person and virtual attendees.

Starting tomorrow, July 9, the City Council’s noon study sessions and 5 PM meetings will once again take place on Tuesdays as scheduled in Council Chambers (Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St., 1st Floor).

These meetings will continue to be conducted in a hybrid format, with virtual and in-person options to attend. They can also be viewed live on TV Tacoma, tvtacoma.com, and Facebook LIVE at facebook.com/cityoftacoma.

Meeting agendas, access details, and archived recordings are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.

Community members with questions about City services can continue to reach out to the Tacoma FIRST 311 Customer Support Center through the Tacoma FIRST 311 mobile app for Apple and Android devices, the City’s website, or by dialing 311 within Tacoma city limits and (253) 591-5000 from anywhere else.