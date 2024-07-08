Artist Lily Martina Lee presents ‘The Great Basin Murders’ at Tacoma Art Museum – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA — The Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) invites all members and media guests to an engaging event featuring artist Lily Lee and her thought-provoking work, “The Great Basin Murders.”

Event Details:

Date : Thursday, July 11

: Thursday, July 11 Time : 6:00 – 8:00pm

: 6:00 – 8:00pm Location: TAM Gallery

“The Great Basin Murders” is a captivating series that delves into the mysteries of unsolved homicides from the 1970s to 1990s. These cases involve women found killed and abandoned in remote areas along the region’s highways. Lily Lee’s project combines handwoven shrouds with site-specific photography by Carrie Quinney, creating a powerful narrative commemorating the lives of the murdered women.

What to Expect:

Lily Lee will provide insights into her research methodology and textile processes, from analyzing case files to intricate heddle threading.

Explore the exhibition “Soft Power,” where “The Great Basin Murders” is currently on view.

Engage in an informal in-gallery conversation with the artist.

This event is free for TAM members and offers a unique opportunity to connect with art and its deeper meanings. Due to limited capacity, registration is capped at 30 participants, but space will be available for the press.

About Lily Martina Lee: Lily Martina Lee, born in 1985 in Pullman, Washington, holds a BFA in Fibers and a BA in American Indian Studies from the University of Washington. She furthered her artistic journey with an MFA in Sculpture from the University of Oregon. Lee’s work has been exhibited internationally, including notable shows in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Greece, and across the United States. Her contributions to “Soft Power” at the Tacoma Art Museum and the Commuter Biennial in Miami, Florida, have garnered acclaim. As an Associate Professor at Boise State University in Boise, Idaho, Lee continues to explore art’s transformative potential. Additionally, she serves as the Idaho and Oregon Area Director for Doe Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting law enforcement in cold cases involving missing persons and unidentified remains.

About Tacoma Art Museum

Celebrating over 85 years, Tacoma Art Museum is the leading resource for art of the Pacific Northwest and greater western region. TAM’s mission is to transform our communities by sharing art that inspires broader perspectives and cultivates a compassionate future. TAM’s collection contains more than 5,400 works, with an emphasis on the art and artists of the Northwest and broader western region, 25% of which consists of studio glass. The collection includes the largest retrospective museum collection of glass art by Tacoma native Dale Chihuly on permanent view; the most significant collection of studio art jewelry by Northwest artists; key holdings in 19th century European and 20th century American art; and one of the finest collections of Japanese woodblock prints on the West Coast. TAM is in the heart of Tacoma’s vibrant Museum District, which consists of six museums.

Visit Tacoma Art Museum

Wednesday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m.–8 p.m., free admission 5 p.m.–8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday