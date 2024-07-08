 America’s First Corps change of responsibility ceremony – The Suburban Times

America’s First Corps change of responsibility ceremony

America’s First Corps will host a change of responsibility ceremony July 9 at 10 a.m. at the I Corps Headquarters building on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Command Sgt. Maj. Sean F. Carns will relinquish his responsibilities as I Corps command sergeant major to Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh (Mobar).

Carns began as I Corps command sergeant major in May 2022.

Mobarakzadeh comes to I Corps after serving as the senior enlisted leader for 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y. He brings over 24 years of experience serving in a variety of leadership positions across the United States and in support of combat operations.

