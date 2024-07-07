Letter: “Tenzler” Lakewood Library – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

What is the proper way to show thanks for a family’s philanthropy? In my opinion it is by maintaining the gift and showing the grantor some gratitude.

This was not done with the “Tenzler” Lakewood Library structure, and now not even the property is being maintained. With overgrown grass this property has become a blemish to the Lakewood Central Business District and in my opinion a nuisance property for the residents that live in the near by neighborhood.

Thanks to the Lakewood Historical Society, here is some information about the origins of our Lakewood Library.

While the Library Board is certainly at fault, the City of Lakewood code enforcement has become negligent, for allowing the property to look as it does. Two governmental agencies fail to make sure one piece of property is maintained. What does that say to you about how well your local governmental agencies are run? Is there any governmental pride for our city?