K9 Eddie’s Catch – The Suburban Times

K9 Eddie’s Catch

On June 24th at approximately 5:56pm, Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary in progress inside the lot of Lucky Transport in Parkland. Deputies were advised a male subject was inside the business’s secured lot grabbing items out of a vehicle. At one point, the business owner had the suspect at gun point, but the suspect jumped a fence and fled inside the tow yard somewhere.  

Containment was quickly set up around the perimeter of the complex and K9 Eddie was called to the scene. Eddie knew what to do and went to work. It didn’t take Eddie long to locate the suspect hiding behind a shed on the property. The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Burglary in the 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest.  

It later turned out the suspect had attempted to gain access to a vehicle in the tow yard earlier that day during business hours, but because he was not the registered owner of the vehicle, he was denied access. Instead of using the proper resources provided, he decided to return after hours and break in. He is now facing some serious charges. Shout out to K9 Eddie and his handler on a job well done. 

The post K9 Eddie's Catch first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff's Department Blotter.

